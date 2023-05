Flash Flood Warning issued May 21 at 8:10PM PDT until May 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, SR 62 east of TWentynine Palms. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

At 810 PM PDT, CHP reported roadway flooding near Morongo Road and Ball road due to earlier heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing.

