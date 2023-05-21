Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 12:02PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 1200 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
between Mountain Center and Anza. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, with the possibility of pea size
hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Hwy 74 between Mountain Center and Anza, Lake Hemet, and Cahuilla
Indian Reservation.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

