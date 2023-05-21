Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 414 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Adelanto, or 9 miles west of Victorville, moving
southwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Adelanto, El Mirage, Pinon Hills, Phelan, and
Helendale.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.