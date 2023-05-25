Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 1:30PM PDT until May 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand will be possible in the desert. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Friday.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

