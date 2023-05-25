Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 9:54PM PDT until May 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Now through 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand will be
possible in the desert.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.