Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
May 26, 2023 5:12 AM
Published 9:54 PM

Wind Advisory issued May 25 at 9:54PM PDT until May 26 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Now through 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand will be
possible in the desert.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content