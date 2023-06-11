Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:17PM PDT until June 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 830 PM MST /830 PM PDT/.
* At 517 PM MST /517 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Big Bend Rec Area,
Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman and
Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.