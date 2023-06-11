Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:17PM PDT until June 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 830 PM MST /830 PM PDT/.

* At 517 PM MST /517 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Big Bend Rec Area,

Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman and

Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.