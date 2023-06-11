Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:53PM PDT until June 11 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Fort Irwin and Baker.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.