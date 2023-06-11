Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:55PM PDT until June 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

June 12, 2023 1:57 AM
Published 5:55 PM

At 555 PM MST /555 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. The estimated rainfall
rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Big Bend Rec Area,
Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman and
Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

