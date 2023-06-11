Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:55PM PDT until June 11 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 555 PM MST /555 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. The estimated rainfall

rate is 0.5 to 0.75 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bullhead City, Laughlin, Katherine Landing, Big Bend Rec Area,

Mesquite Creek, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Oatman and

Willow Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.