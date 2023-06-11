Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 6:10PM PDT until June 11 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 845 PM PDT.
* At 610 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Interstate 40 between National Trails Highway and Highway 95
including Mountain Springs Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.