Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 7:32PM PDT until June 11 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 732 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms still producing

heavy rain along and south of Interstate 40 east of Exit 115. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.