Flash Flood Warning issued June 11 at 7:32PM PDT until June 11 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 732 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms still producing
heavy rain along and south of Interstate 40 east of Exit 115. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.