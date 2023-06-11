Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:07PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 2:07 PM

At 206 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, near Big Bear City.
This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and frequent
lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Big Bear City, Lucerne Valley, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And
Lucerne Valley, and Baldwin Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

National Weather Service

