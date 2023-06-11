Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 2:48PM PDT until June 11 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand can limit
visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.