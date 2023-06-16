Special Weather Statement issued June 16 at 4:29PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 429 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Lucerne Valley, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Big Bear City, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38

Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between

Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And

Big Bear, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks,

Woodlands, Fawnskin, and Barton Flats Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.