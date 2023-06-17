Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 1:02PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust and sand can limit visibility at times. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…Desert slopes of the San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

