Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 1:02PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.

Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 10 through the San

Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Desert slopes of the Riverside County Mountains, desert

slopes of the San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San

Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust and sand can limit

visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.