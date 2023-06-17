Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 12:37PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Western Mojave Desert and
Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.