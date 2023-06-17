Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 8:43PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Desert slopes of the San Bernardino County Mountains
and Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust and sand
can limit visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.