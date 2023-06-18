Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 3:42PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
June 19, 2023 12:57 AM
Published 3:42 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, Western Mojave
Desert, and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and lower visibility possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content