Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 3:42PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, Western Mojave
Desert, and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and lower visibility possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.