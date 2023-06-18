Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 3:42PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Local gusts up to 65 mph in the Spring Mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust and lower visibility possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters should use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters

will make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result

in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your

personal safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore

or around protected areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.