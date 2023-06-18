Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 5:14AM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected.
Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 10 through the San
Gorgonio Pass, and along the I-8 corridor into Imperial County.
* WHERE…Desert slopes of the Riverside County Mountains,
desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains, Coachella
Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust and sand
can limit visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.