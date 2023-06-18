Wind Advisory issued June 18 at 8:35PM PDT until June 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 10 through

the San Gorgonio Pass, and along the I-8 corridor into Imperial

County.

* WHERE…Desert slopes of the Riverside County Mountains,

desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains, Coachella

Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust and sand can

limit visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.