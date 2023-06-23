Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 23 at 2:30AM PDT until June 23 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:27 AM
Published 2:30 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content