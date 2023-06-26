Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 8:23PM PDT until June 27 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
June 27, 2023 4:27 AM
Published 8:23 PM

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust could locally limit
visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

