Excessive Heat Warning issued June 29 at 12:39PM PDT until July 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Major Heat Risk due to dangerously hot temperatures.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and

southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Saturday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures this weekend will climb

to 100+ degrees below 5000ft. The heat will peak on Sunday with

high temperatures 10 degrees above normal. Warm overnight

temperatures will provide little relief to the daytime extreme

heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.