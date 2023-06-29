Excessive Heat Warning issued June 29 at 1:25PM PDT until July 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high
temperatures of 112 to 117 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows each morning Saturday
through Monday will only fall into the lower to middle 80s,
limiting overnight relief from very hot temperatures during the
daytime.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.