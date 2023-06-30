Excessive Heat Warning issued June 30 at 2:35AM PDT until July 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Major Heat Risk due to dangerously hot temperatures.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Saturday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures this weekend will reach
105 degrees in the Owens Valley, 110 to 115 degrees for most
Mojave Desert sites, 115 to 118 in the Colorado River Valley
and 120 to 125 degrees in Death Valley. Warm overnight
temperatures will provide little relief to the daytime extreme
heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.