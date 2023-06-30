Excessive Heat Warning issued June 30 at 4:49AM PDT until July 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high
temperatures of 112 to 117 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is
especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can
reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.