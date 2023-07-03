Excessive Heat Warning issued July 3 at 1:01PM PDT until July 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 119.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.