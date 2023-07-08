Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 1:46PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 110
degrees in Kingman, Yucca and Wikieup. Temperatures 108 to 113
degrees in Barstow and the Morongo Valley of San Bernardino
County.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western
Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Wednesday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Children…the elderly and people with
chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat.
Heat exhaustion…cramps or in extreme cases…heat stroke can
result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.
Friends…relatives or neighbors should check on people who may
be at risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.