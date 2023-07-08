Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 1:46PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 110

degrees in Kingman, Yucca and Wikieup. Temperatures 108 to 113

degrees in Barstow and the Morongo Valley of San Bernardino

County.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western

Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Wednesday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM

MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Children…the elderly and people with

chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat.

Heat exhaustion…cramps or in extreme cases…heat stroke can

result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.

Friends…relatives or neighbors should check on people who may

be at risk.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.