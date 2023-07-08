Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 9:11PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from 90
to 100.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear
light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink
plenty of water.