Excessive Heat Warning issued July 8 at 9:11PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from
115 to 120.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear
light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink
plenty of water.