Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 9:11PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

July 9, 2023 4:42 AM
* WHAT…High temperatures from 95 to 105.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

