Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 1:30PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…In California…Fire weather zone 229.
* TIMING…Winds increase late Sunday morning and continue through
sunset. Winds then decrease overnight Sunday into Monday morning
before increasing again late Monday morning and continuing
through the early evening on Monday.
* WIND…South to southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts
approaching 40 mph both Sunday and Monday.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.