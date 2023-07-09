Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 3:53PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief
expected. This will result in a moderate to major risk of heat
related illness.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, and
Wikieup. In California, the Western Mojave Desert, Morongo
Basin, Barstow and the Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Children, the elderly, and people with
chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the
heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, heat stroke
can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.
Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may
be at risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.