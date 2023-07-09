Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 9:55PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and