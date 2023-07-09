Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 9:55PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.