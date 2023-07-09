Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 9:55PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with highs from 115 to 120.

