Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 9:55PM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with highs from 115 to 120.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.

National Weather Service

