Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 10:59AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In
Nevada…Fire weather zones 462, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Winds increase late this morning and continue through
sunset, then diminishing overnight. Winds will increase again
late Monday morning lasting through the early evening.
* WIND…South to southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts
approaching 40 mph both Sunday and Monday.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.