Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 10:59AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In

Nevada…Fire weather zones 462, 465, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds increase late this morning and continue through

sunset, then diminishing overnight. Winds will increase again

late Monday morning lasting through the early evening.

* WIND…South to southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

approaching 40 mph both Sunday and Monday.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity 5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.