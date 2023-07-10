Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 2:04PM PDT until July 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief
expected. This will result in a major to extreme risk of heat
related illness.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu, Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Needles and the Upper
Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Laughlin and the Lake Mead
National Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday through next Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Anyone
enjoying recreation in lakes or rivers will also be at risk as
the highest temperatures are usually located in river valleys.
Anyone consuming alcohol or caffeine will increase their
chances for being affected by the heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Children, the elderly, and people with
chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the
heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, heat stroke
can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.
Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may
be at risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.