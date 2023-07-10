Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 2:04PM PDT until July 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief

expected. This will result in a major to extreme risk of heat

related illness.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, and

Wikieup. In California, the Western Mojave Desert, Morongo

Basin, Barstow and the Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday through next Monday.

* IMPACTS…Several days of extreme heat will result in a major

concern for heat related illnesses for anyone outside for an

extended period. Anyone without access to adequate indoor

cooling will be especially vulnerable as overnight

temperatures will provide very little, if any, overnight

relief from the heat.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows only falling into the 80s

or 90s in some desert valleys will result in buildings running

air conditioning all 24 hours of the day. Children, the

elderly, and people with chronic ailments are usually the

first to suffer from the heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or in

extreme cases, heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure

to these conditions. Friends, relatives or neighbors should

check on people who may be at risk.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.