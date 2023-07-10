Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 2:04PM PDT until July 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief
expected. This will result in a major to extreme risk of heat
related illness.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, and
Wikieup. In California, the Western Mojave Desert, Morongo
Basin, Barstow and the Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday through next Monday.
* IMPACTS…Several days of extreme heat will result in a major
concern for heat related illnesses for anyone outside for an
extended period. Anyone without access to adequate indoor
cooling will be especially vulnerable as overnight
temperatures will provide very little, if any, overnight
relief from the heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows only falling into the 80s
or 90s in some desert valleys will result in buildings running
air conditioning all 24 hours of the day. Children, the
elderly, and people with chronic ailments are usually the
first to suffer from the heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or in
extreme cases, heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure
to these conditions. Friends, relatives or neighbors should
check on people who may be at risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.