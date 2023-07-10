Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 3:34AM PDT until July 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief
expected. This will result in a major to extreme risk of heat
related illness for much of the population.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Littlefield and Colorado City. In
California, the Owens Valley and Eastern Mojave Desert. In
Nevada, Southern Nye County including Pahrump, the Las Vegas
Valley and all of Clark County outside of the Spring Mountains
and Sheep Range.
* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through next Monday.
* IMPACTS…Several days of extreme heat will result in a major
concern for heat related illnesses for anyone outside for an
extended period. Anyone without access to adequate indoor
cooling will be especially vulnerable as overnight temperatures
will provide very little, if any, overnight relief from the
heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows only falling into the 80s or
90s in some desert valleys will result in buildings running air
conditioning all 24 hours of the day. Children, the elderly, and
people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer
from the heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, heat
stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.
Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may
be at risk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.