Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 4:43AM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest weather expected Friday through the

weekend. The heat is likely to continue into next week.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, drink

plenty of water, and avoid the midday sun.