Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 4:43AM PDT until July 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 12:57 PM
Published 4:43 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 107 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest weather expected Friday through the
weekend. The heat is likely to continue into next week.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible, drink
plenty of water, and avoid the midday sun.

National Weather Service

