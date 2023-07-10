Red Flag Warning issued July 10 at 2:35AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND…South to southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts approaching 35 mph.

* TIMING…Winds increase late this morning and continue through sunset, then diminishing overnight.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada…Fire weather zones 462, 465, and 466.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.