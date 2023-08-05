Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 11:32AM PDT until August 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to

115 expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…through 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true in hot

weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.