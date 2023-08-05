Excessive Heat Warning issued August 5 at 11:32AM PDT until August 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to
115 expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…through 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true in hot
weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.