Heat Advisory issued August 5 at 11:32AM PDT until August 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures of 97 to 104 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…through 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true in hot

weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.