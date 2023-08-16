Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:48PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Bonny Fire Burn Scar in…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Bonny Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Bonny Fire Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Bonny Fire

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Bonny Fire Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak

Grove And Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, Aguanga, Oak Grove, Cahuilla

Indian Reservation and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Bonny Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.