Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:48PM PDT until August 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Bonny Fire Burn Scar in…
Riverside County in southern California…
Northern San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 800 PM PDT.
* At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Bonny Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to
1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Bonny Fire Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Bonny Fire
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Bonny Fire Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak
Grove And Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, Aguanga, Oak Grove, Cahuilla
Indian Reservation and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Bonny Fire Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.