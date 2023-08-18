Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:09PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 409 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in the York Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the
York Fire Burn Area.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.