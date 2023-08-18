Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:09PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 409 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in the York Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the

York Fire Burn Area.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.