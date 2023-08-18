Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:47PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain from the Mojave National Preserve southward through
Goffs and continuing south of Interstate 40. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County
This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 110 and 126.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.