Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:47PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain from the Mojave National Preserve southward through

Goffs and continuing south of Interstate 40. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

This includes the following roads…

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 110 and 126.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.