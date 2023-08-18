Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:56PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 456 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across much of southeast San Bernardino County. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Essex, Vidal Junction, Big River and

Earp.

This includes the following roads…

Highway 95 in San Bernardino County between mile markers 1 and 37.

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 86 and 109.

State Route 62 in San Bernardino County east of mile marker 59.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.